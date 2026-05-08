Corpus Christi pools and splash pads open for summer starting May 30

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has announced its summer schedule for pools and splash pads, running May 30 through Aug. 9, 2026.

The department says total operating hours across all city pools and splash pads are the same as last year. Each facility will also have designated closure dates for routine maintenance to protect the health and safety of patrons.

To respond to drought conditions, the department implemented water-saving measures at all pools and splash pads. Those measures include a solar shield water additive to minimize evaporation and pool covers to further reduce evaporation when facilities are not in operation. The department says the measures are expected to save up to 95% of water use, exceeding the water curtailment goals outlined in the city's drought contingency plan.

Pools

Greenwood Pool — 4305 Greenwood Drive Open Wednesday through Sunday, 2–7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool — 1520 Shely Street Open Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday, 2–7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool — 1109 Bernice Drive Open Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday, 2–7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool — 9705 Up River Road Open Wednesday through Sunday, 2–7:30 p.m.

Bill Witt Aquatic Center — 6809 Yorktown Boulevard

Lap Pool:

Lap Swim: Monday through Friday, 6–9 a.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Open Swim: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Tuesday through Sunday, 2–7 p.m.

Recreational Pool:

Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon–7 p.m.

Closed Mondays for maintenance.

Collier Pool — 3801 Harris Drive

Lap Swim: Monday through Friday, 6–9 a.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Open Swim: Tuesday through Sunday, 2–7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium — 3202 Cabaniss Parkway Open Thursday through Tuesday, noon–8 p.m.

Splash pads

All splash pads listed below are open Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Cole Park Splash Pad — 2030 Ocean Drive

Lindale Park Splash Pad — 3133 Swantner Drive

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad — 6869 Yorktown Boulevard

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad — 1354 Airport Road

West Haven Park Splash Pad — 1718 Cliff Maus Drive

For more information, call 361-826-3460 or visit www.cparkandrec.com.

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