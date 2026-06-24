Corpus Christi police warn of rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, offer free steering wheel locks

Corpus Christi police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners about a rise in car thefts targeting those vehicles and encouraging drivers to take steps to protect their cars.

Police say there has been an uptick in thefts of models manufactured between 2011 and 2025.

Free security software updates are available for some of those models that will make them harder to steal. Owners should check with their dealer to see if their car qualifies for the updates or a steering wheel lock program.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force is also offering free steering wheel locks to eligible car owners as an added layer of protection against theft.

Police say drivers should also follow basic safety steps, including:

Always locking your car

Parking in well-lit areas

Removing valuables from plain sight

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