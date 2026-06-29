Corpus Christi police search for missing 77-year-old Gloria Brown

The Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen Sunday in the Kostoryz and Gollihar area.

Gloria Brown, 77, was last seen by family around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, June 28, near McArdle Road and Karchmer Drive. She was later spotted near Kostoryz and Gollihar around 12:40 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are working together to locate Brown. As the search continues, residents may notice an increased presence of Corpus Christi police officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents in the area.

Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and a white hat. She has reddish-brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Brown or has information that may assist in locating her is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

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