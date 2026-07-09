Corpus Christi police officer charged with official oppression after self-reporting incident

Corpus Christi police have obtained a warrant for a department officer on a charge of official oppression following a workplace incident he self-reported.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division obtained the warrant Thursday for Officer Frederick Garcia on a charge of Official Oppression under Texas Penal Code 39.03, a Class A Misdemeanor. The warrant stems from an incident that occurred in the workplace on July 5, 2026.

Garcia self-reported the incident, which investigators quickly determined to be a criminal offense. The case was presented to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, which accepted the charges.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department does not condone misconduct or actions that violate our policies, law, or the public's trust," the department said.

The department said it worked closely with state and federal partners to ensure a thorough investigation, as it does with all allegations of criminal officer misconduct.

The investigation remains active and open.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department takes all allegations of crime and misconduct seriously and investigates them thoroughly in accordance with applicable laws and department policy," the department said.

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