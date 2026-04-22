Corpus Christi police investigate two separate animal cruelty incidents that left four animals dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers found three deceased animals on Schanen Boulevard just one day after a man fatally stabbed an animal on Fort Worth Street.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of animal cruelty this week, including the discovery of three deceased animals on Wednesday and a fatal stabbing of an animal on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 4300 block of Schanen Boulevard at 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday. A concerned caller led officers to an area where they found three deceased animals.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and the Criminal Investigation Division are actively investigating the scene and took possession of the animals. The Corpus Christi Police Department stated it takes all incidents involving the cruelty, harming, or mistreatment of animals very seriously.

The discovery comes just one day after police began searching for a man who fatally stabbed an animal on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call at 3:24 p.m. on the 3900 block of Fort Worth Street. Police learned a man had produced a knife and injured an animal before fleeing on foot toward Hamlin Drive and Staples Street.

The animal died from its injuries and was turned over to Animal Care Services.

Police describe the suspect in Tuesday's incident as a Hispanic male with brown hair, full sleeve tattoos on both arms, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt. His age is unknown.

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