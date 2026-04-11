Corpus Christi Police Department asks for public assistance to locate missing 21-year-old Jesus Villalobos

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for assistance in locating missing person Jesus Villalobos.

The 21-year-old was recently reported missing today, April 11. He was last seen yesterday, April 10, around 10:30 a.m. He is non-verbal.

Villalobos is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and white shorts.

If you have any information or see Villalobos, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 911 or 361-886-2600.

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