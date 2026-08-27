Corpus Christi police clarify department has no ties to Flock camera system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi police have no ownership, use, or association with Flock cameras, according to a presentation delivered at City Hall.

Chief Markle opened the presentation with a direct statement on the department's relationship with the technology.

"We don't own, we don't use, we don't associate with Flock cameras," Markle said.

Deputy Chief Bill Breedlove provided an overview of the department's automatic license plate reader system, Vigilant, which it has operated since 2007.

Police answered questions from the City Council, clarifying that data from Flock cameras would only be available to the department if provided by the entity with access to that system. The department has no current contract with Flock and no intention to use it.

The presentation concluded by reaffirming that the Corpus Christi Police Department does not have access to the Flock cameras database.

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