Corpus Christi parents welcome rare quadruplet baby girls at local hospital

A Corpus Christi family is sharing an extraordinary birth story after welcoming four baby girls following a rare quadruplet pregnancy.

Adriana Luna and her partner, Anthony Lerma, were stunned to learn they were expecting quadruplets. Luna became pregnant while using an intrauterine device (IUD).

According to the World Health Organization, fewer than 1 out of 100 women become pregnant during the first year of IUD use.

Luna had no reason to suspect she would soon be sharing life-changing news.

“We’re expecting quadruplets,” Luna said.

Lerma, a twin himself, thought she had to be joking.

Doctors later confirmed she was carrying quadruplets. The natural incidence of conceiving quadruplets is estimated at about 1 in 512,000 to 1 in 700,000 pregnancies, based on Hellin’s Rule, a long-standing demographic model used to estimate the frequency of multiple births.

Corpus Christi Medical Center Adriana Luna and Anthony Lerma welcomed four baby girls at Corpus Christi Medical Center after a highly unusual pregnancy.

Already parents to 2-year-old Anthony, Luna recently delivered four baby girls at 29 weeks and 4 days gestation at Corpus Christi Medical Center. Amora, Analia, Arya and A’zura arrived early but healthy.

“The team came together to assist Adriana’s delivery safely, with obstetricians, neonatologists, labor and delivery nurses, and support teams all working as one,” Dr. Luann Hassan said.

Hassan is an obstetrician-gynecologist at Corpus Christi Medical Center.

“It is an incredible moment to welcome this growing family,” Hassan said.

“All four babies are doing well and are receiving excellent care in our Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU),” Dr. Miguel Deleon said.

Deleon is a neonatologist at Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Luna and Lerma believe the quadruplets may be identical. The combined probability of having identical, all-girl quadruplets is estimated between 1 in 240 million and 1 in 640 million. DNA testing will be required to confirm.

“We’re so grateful for the doctors, nurses and everyone at Corpus Christi Medical Center,” Luna said.

“They cared for us like family — and now we really are a big family,” Luna said.

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