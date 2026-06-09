Corpus Christi offers free paper shredding and bulk waste drop-off event on June 13

The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services is hosting a free community paper shredding event for city residents on Saturday, June 13, in partnership with RBFCU and Shred-IT.

The event runs alongside the city's Litter Critter bulk waste drop-off at the W.B. Ray High School parking lot, 1002 Texan Trail, next to the Performing Arts Center.

Paper shredding runs from 9 a.m. to noon, though organizers note shredding may end early if trucks fill up. Residents are encouraged to bring confidential documents such as bank statements, payroll records, legal papers, and credit card statements.

The Litter Critter event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say cardboard recycling will also be offered at this event. Residents should bring clean, empty, flattened cardboard boxes free of Styrofoam or packing materials.

Residents should be prepared to offload their own items. Commercial hauling is not permitted.

Items accepted at the Litter Critter event include:



Heavy brush

Bulky items

Household trash

Up to 4 standard tires

Metal items and household appliances

Items NOT accepted include:



Hazardous waste

Asbestos, antifreeze, brake and transmission fluid, batteries, and cleaning solvents

Concrete

Residents with items that are not accepted should take them directly to the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station at 7001 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78415. The station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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