Corpus Christi offering free box fans to residents this summer in partnership with Reliant

The City of Corpus Christi wants to help residents beat the heat this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with Reliant to give away free box fans at two curbside distribution events.

The first event is this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center. Organizers will also hand out cool snacks and family game packets.

There is a limit of 1 fan per person and 2 fans per car.

A second event will take place next month at the Lindale Senior Center.

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