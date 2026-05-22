Corpus Christi-Nueces County health officials monitoring mosquito activity after recent rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is actively monitoring mosquito activity after recent rain events created standing water throughout the area.

Vector Control crews are conducting inspections and responding to mosquito activity based on field observations, service requests, and public health risk assessments. The district is implementing targeted mosquito control measures rather than widespread treatment.

"Our Vector Control Team will continue to monitor conditions and respond where treatment is needed," said Dr. Anita K Kurian, Public Health Director. "Our goal is to use mosquito control methods responsibly and effectively while helping residents reduce mosquito breeding areas around their homes."

Residents Can Help

The health district recommends the "Drain and Dress" approach:



Drain standing water from flowerpots, buckets, gutters, birdbaths, pet bowls, tires, and containers

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Use EPA-registered insect repellent outside

Keep doors and windows closed or ensure screens are intact

Residents experiencing high mosquito activity can report concerns through the City 311 Call Center.

The Public Health District will continue assessing conditions and provide updates as needed.

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