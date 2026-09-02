Corpus Christi nonprofit giving away free homecoming dresses to high school girls this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi nonprofit is giving high school girls the chance to find a homecoming dress at no cost.

Smiles for Miles is hosting its third annual "Once Upon a Dress" homecoming edition giveaway this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Corpus Christi. The event is free and open to all high school girls in the community.

Organizers say the event is about more than just a dress — it's about building confidence and community among young women heading into homecoming season.

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