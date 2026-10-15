Corpus Christi names Joseph Lopez as interim city auditor, approves temporary 15% pay raise of about $12,700

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Joseph Lopez has been appointed as Corpus Christi's interim city auditor.

Joseph Lopez named Corpus Christi's interim city auditor with temporary raise

The position became vacant after former city auditor George Holland retired in June. The city's previous interim auditor, Amir Hussein, then retired in September, prompting the new appointment.

Under the ordinance, Lopez will receive a temporary 15% pay raise while serving in the interim role, amounting to about $12,700.

Councilman Roland Barrera spoke about the pay increase.

"And to give him interim pay of about 15% of what he's making right now while he's serving in the interim, and that's so we can go ahead and proceed because they have audits that they have to present in November and they have to be certified," Barrera said.

The city says the additional cost will be covered by salary savings from the vacant city auditor position.

The pay increase will end when a permanent city auditor is appointed or Lopez's interim service ends, whichever comes first.

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