Corpus Christi Museum offers monthly home school day for hands-on learning outside the classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is hosting a home school day — giving home-schooled students a chance to learn in a hands-on, interactive setting.

I walked through the museum with Madeline Fontenot, the Director of Education. She says home school day brings in families looking for new ways to teach their children outside of their home-school setting.

"Maybe they're missing opportunities that are available to children in a school district," Madeline Fontenot, Museum's Director of Education, said.

One of those families is the Canevas.

"I was getting burnt out trying to spread myself thin. I was trying to outsource stuff and I couldn't do it because I couldn't keep up with that and then life," Fannie Caneva, Mother, said.

Fannie Caneva is a mother of three autistic children and homeschools all of them.

"So this gives me the opportunity to give them the education I feel they deserve," Caneva said.

Fannie says programs like this one give her family more than just a change of scenery, but a hands-on experience as one of her daughters' favorite subject is science.

"She does the repeating thing. So she's like science, science, science, science, science. And she talks about it and replays the whole day. It just builds it and makes it grow a little more," Caneva said.

And says she sees the difference in her kids.

"It's going to help them. My kids talk now, and they read now," Caneva said.

And without programs like home school day, Fannie says they wouldn't be as well rounded.

"I think. All three of them," Caneva said.

Fontenot says this day is about more than science experiments and exhibits — it's about being there for the kids, especially for the parents who need support.

"It's really about building that community I feel like," Fontenot said.

The museum says they're always looking for volunteers to help students learn and engage with the exhibits.

