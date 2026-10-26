Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History turns Halloween into a hands-on learning experience for kids

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is turning spooky season into a learning opportunity, featuring creepy crawlers, parasites and carnivorous plants as the stars of its latest Discovery Day event.

Sunday's event featured experts and volunteers, hands-on activities and a Mad Science Show designed to get kids curious about the science behind the things that go bump in the night.

"I think it's that there's always opportunities to learn about the world around us and that Halloween and fall is really a good time to dive into those spooky scary, creepy things that are, you know, all around us and they're really not all that bad or creepy or scary," Kim White, Director of Education and Interpretation, said.

The learning does not stop when Halloween ends. The museum has several upcoming programs planned for November, including an adult chemistry lab on Nov. 14, a Curious Conversations lecture series on Nov. 17 and a Book Bonanza Discovery Day on Nov. 22.

The museum says it offers programs for both families and adults, with more opportunities to explore and learn about the world around them.

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