Corpus Christi mosquito spraying to begin this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vector Control is actively working to manage mosquito populations across the city through a comprehensive approach targeting both larvae and adult mosquitoes.

The program aims to significantly reduce mosquito presence and minimize the risk of mosquito-borne diseases by conducting regular maintenance and targeting breeding grounds, particularly areas with standing water.

Officials are placing larvicide tablets in stagnant water areas during the afternoon and spraying for adult mosquitoes in the evening. If mosquito populations remain elevated, the city will continue these efforts.

The scheduled mosquito control operations will run from Monday, June 30, to Thursday, July 3, with different zones targeted each day. Friday, July 4 operations are suspended for the holiday.

City of CC

Below is the schedule from Monday, June 30, to Friday, July 4.

Date

Adult Mosquito Control Zone

Mosquito Larvae Control Zone

Monday, June 30

1, 2, 3, 6

N/A

Tuesday, July 1

9, 10, 14

N/A

Wednesday, July 2

17, 18, 19

N/A

Thursday, July 3

24, 25, 26, 27, 28

N/A

Friday, July 4

Holiday

Holiday



Larviciding operations, which control mosquito larvae before they become adults, are conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while adulticiding (spraying) takes place during evening hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District recommends residents follow the "5 Ds of Defense" against mosquitoes: use DEET insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants, be cautious during dawn, daytime and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, drain standing water, and consult a doctor if feeling sick after being bitten.

Vector Control officials remind the public to help reduce mosquito breeding grounds by draining any standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants.

Residents are also encouraged to keep grass and shrubs properly trimmed to reduce mosquito habitats.

The spray schedule may change due to weather conditions, high wind speeds, mosquito population levels, or if vector-borne diseases are identified in the city.

Residents with concerns about abandoned property, high grass, or standing water are encouraged to call 311 to report these issues.

