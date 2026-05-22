Corpus Christi Memorial Day 2026: City closures and hours

Most City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Affected offices include City Hall, Animal Care Adoption Services, Development Services, Municipal Court, Public Libraries, and Public Health District services.

Several city services and recreational facilities will remain open or operate on modified schedules over the Memorial Day weekend.

Solid waste operations

Garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal on Memorial Day.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will also be open during regular hours, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal Care Services

Animal Care Services will be open Saturday, May 23, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The facility will be closed Sunday, May 24, its normal operational day of closure, and Adoption Services will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty Monday for calls for service. Residents with urgent animal concerns can call 361-886-2600.

Parks and Recreation

Tennis centers

The H-E-B Tennis Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Al Kruse Tennis Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Golf courses

Oso Golf Course and Lozano Golf Center will both be open Saturday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Firefly at Lozano Golf Center will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Public pools

City pools will be open Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, to celebrate Memorial Day. Hours vary by location:

Bill Witt Pool, 6809 Yorktown: Lap swim Monday 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open swim Saturday through Monday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Recreational pool Saturday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street: Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive: Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road: Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive: Open swim Saturday through Monday 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Lap swim Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway: Saturday through Monday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive: Saturday through Monday, 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash pads

The following splash pads will be open Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Cole Park Splash Pad, Ocean Drive

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road

West Haven Park Splash Pad, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center

Walking trails and playgrounds at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center will be open daily from dawn to dusk. The Learning Center itself will be closed on Memorial Day.

Senior centers, recreation centers, gymnasiums, and After-Hour Kid Power

Senior centers, recreation centers, gymnasiums, and After-Hour Kid Power will all be closed Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day.

City Utility Billing Office

The City Utility Billing Office will be closed Monday, May 25. Customers can make payments online at www.corpuschristitx.gov or by phone at 361-885-0751 through the city's interactive phone payment system. The office will reopen Tuesday, May 28.

311 Call Center

The City of Corpus Christi's 311 Call Center will be closed Monday, May 25. Residents can still submit city service requests through the MYCC311 app. The call center will resume operations at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

For emergencies involving wastewater backup or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, residents can still call 311. Those calls will be routed to a 24-hour dispatcher who will handle emergency calls only.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!