CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and one of the petitioners pursuing her removal exchanged heated words during a lunch break Thursday, marking the most tense moment yet in an unprecedented legal battle now in its third day.

The brief confrontation came as council chambers cleared for the midday break, when Guajardo and petitioner Ajit David stayed behind to argue.

Corpus Christi mayor removal hearing stretches into third day with no ruling in sight

The removal hearing centers on allegations by petitioners that Guajardo is guilty of misconduct and incompetence in the performance of official duties. The Homewood Suites hotel project is at the center of the case.

Doug Allison, the attorney for the petitioners presented his evidence two weeks ago, which included deposition hearings with City Manager Peter Zanoni and others involved in the Homewood Suites hotel project. He also questioned Mayor Guajardo as a witness for more than 3 hours.

Attorney John Flood, who represents Guajardo, took over on Thursday. His first witness was Leah Olivarri, who served as president of the Type B Board in 2024. The board approved up to $2 million in tax incentives for the Homewood Suites project. Flood questioned Olivarri for more than 3 hours before Allison cross-examined her.

Flood also questioned District 1 City Councilmember Everett Roy. Allison cross-examined him too. Thursday's proceedings ended around 8:30pm after starting at 9am.

According to case documents, there are 61 people on Flood's witness list. He is not required to question all 61, but he can — and Allison can cross-examine each of them.

Flood said at the end of the day he needs to question two more witnesses. City Council expressed motivation to finish the hearing on its fourth and final day.

The next hearing date is Friday, August 7.

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