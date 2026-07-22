Corpus Christi City Hall has become a courtroom as a hearing to remove the city's mayor got underway.

Before any witnesses, evidence, or opening statements were given, attorneys for both sides argued for over an hour about what pieces of evidence would be allowed in the hearing.

Corpus Christi mayor removal hearing begins with evidence disputes, opening statements

Attorney Doug Allison, who represents the petitioners, addressed the process in his opening statement.

"[This] process takes time... and that's tough because it's cumbersome," Allison said.

Once a consensus was reached, opening statements were fielded from both sides. Allison detailed what the petitioners are accusing the mayor of.

"We'll talk about whether or not the Mayor is guilty of misconduct, malfeasance, inability or willful neglect of her performance of official duties," Allison said.

The petitioners allege that the mayor was aware that a group of developers altered a document, leading to $2 million in incentives being awarded to the project.

Mayor Guajardo's attorney, John Flood, addressed the issue in his opening remarks, saying Guajardo liked the project because of the economic impact it would have on the city.

"She liked the project. It wasn't about the people involved," Flood said.

Opening statements also included remarks from Mayor Guajardo herself.

"The office of the Mayor belongs to the people it does not belong to politics," Guajardo said in a three-minute statement.

The trial then began with Allison presenting portions of taped depositions from last year, with each portion taking up a large chunk of the afternoon. The following people's depositions were played:

-Mike Culbertson (CEO of Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation).

-Alan Wilson (President of the Type B Corporation)

-Heather Hurlbert (former assistant City Manager)

-Peter Zanoni (City Manager)

The first day of the hearing ended at 5:30 p.m. with no action taken.

Councilmembers Roland Barrera and Everett Roy have recused themselves from the proceedings. The remaining six councilmembers are participating in the trial alongside Terry Shamsie, who is serving as legal counsel. Councilmember Kaylynn Paxson is currently the Mayor Pro Tem, a position that rotates between members of council.

The council is setting August 6th and 7th as additional trial dates.

The hearing will resume Thursday, July 22, at 9 a.m.

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