Corpus Christi man sentenced to 25 years for role in cross-border meth smuggling conspiracy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

Tommie Lee Gutierrez, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 29. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales sentenced Gutierrez on Aug. 26 to 300 months in federal prison, to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard evidence that Gutierrez is a member of the Tango Corpitos street gang and a three-time convicted felon. Judge Morales also heard that while in custody on an unrelated felony, Gutierrez made a call planning his return to participate in the drug trafficking organization.

The organization received methamphetamine in the Coastal Bend area in multi-kilogram quantities hidden in vehicles and loads of consumer goods — such as cabinetry — that had been smuggled across the border from Mexico. Gutierrez was responsible for receiving vehicle loads, removing bundles of meth from natural voids in the vehicles, and repacking those same vehicles with cash proceeds from prior sales. Co-conspirators then drove the vehicles back into Mexico to pay suppliers.

On at least one occasion, Gutierrez wrecked a meth-laden vehicle on a public street in Corpus Christi before it had been completely unloaded, leaving kilograms of methamphetamine in the driver's side door. The drugs were later discovered at the city impound lot.

Gutierrez remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittany Jensen and Amanda Gould prosecuted the case.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!