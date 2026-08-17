Corpus Christi man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after yearlong drug and weapons investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is heading to federal prison for 15 years after a yearlong investigation that began with a routine traffic stop uncovered an extensive drug and weapons cache.

Hector Deleon was convicted on multiple narcotics and weapons charges in federal court. In addition to the 15-year sentence, Deleon will serve five years of supervised release upon his release from prison.

The case began on March 15, 2025, when the Corpus Christi Police Department's Gang Unit spotted a known wanted subject behind the wheel of a vehicle. As officers moved to arrest the driver on an active warrant, they observed drug paraphernalia and a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle.

During the arrest, officers discovered Deleon, who was a passenger, had an outstanding municipal court warrant from Corpus Christi. What appeared to be a straightforward warrant arrest would grow into a complex federal investigation.

A probable cause search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamines, black tar heroin, heroin, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, marijuana, Xanax, and an additional firearm. The driver initially claimed responsibility for all contraband found in the vehicle.

Despite that admission, DEA agents and Task Force Officers conducted a follow-up investigation that revealed Deleon's involvement was far more significant than the traffic stop suggested.

In July 2025, authorities obtained a federal arrest warrant for Deleon. When the DEA learned Deleon had relocated, the CCPD Gang Unit provided his new address within hours.

On July 30, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service, working alongside the CCPD Gang Unit, arrested Deleon on the federal warrant. Authorities then executed a search warrant at his residence, where they discovered additional narcotics and firearms.

The investigation involved coordination between the CCPD Gang Unit, CCPD DEA agents, DEA Task Force Officers, the U.S. Marshals Service, and federal prosecutors.

"This was a yearlong investigation and an immense collaborative effort between our CCPD Gang Unit, CCPD DEA Agents, Task Force Officers, and our federal partners," authorities said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!