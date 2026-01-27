Corpus Christi man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man will spend the next decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

Ramsey Guerrero, 38, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced. Guerrero had pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2025.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos handed down the sentence after hearing about Guerrero's flight from law enforcement during a traffic stop and his resistance to arrest while facing active warrants. The judge cited Guerrero's lengthy criminal history, including three prior state convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case began on June 10, 2025, when authorities conducted a traffic stop on Guerrero's vehicle. Officers noticed the odor of marijuana and requested to search the car, but Guerrero refused and fled the scene. He eventually crashed his vehicle into a field near the highway before escaping on foot.

Inside the abandoned car, authorities discovered two pistols, a rifle and a shotgun, along with nearly 300 rounds of ammunition, a full set of body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement later located Guerrero as a passenger in a parked car and attempted to arrest him based on his active warrants. When officers approached, he resisted arrest. Authorities discovered Guerrero had another loaded firearm located directly beneath his seat.

As a convicted felon, Guerrero is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

Guerrero remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Martin prosecuted the case.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!