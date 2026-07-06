Corpus Christi man convicted of illegal reentry after federal jury deliberates just 15 minutes

A 46-year-old Corpus Christi man has been convicted of unlawfully reentering the United States, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

A federal jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Carlos Lopez-Mejia, also known as Eddi Alberto Lopez-Mejia, following a one-day trial.

On Sept. 6, 2025, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with excessively tinted windows and a non-compliant stop lamp. The driver presented a Mexican identification card and admitted he was in the United States illegally.

Lopez-Mejia was a front-seat passenger. Authorities asked for his identification, but he refused to provide it or answer any questions. When additional law enforcement arrived, Lopez-Mejia exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby apartment but was quickly taken into custody.

The investigation revealed Lopez-Mejia had been removed from the United States in 2001 and 2019.

At trial, the jury heard from several law enforcement witnesses who provided details about the arrest, his prior removals, fingerprint analysis confirming his identity, and the fact that Lopez-Mejia had never sought legal status to enter or remain in the United States.

The defense attempted to convince the jury that records of the prior removals were unreliable. The jury rejected those claims and found Lopez-Mejia guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos presided over the trial and set sentencing for Oct. 7. Lopez-Mejia faces up to two years in federal prison. He remains in custody pending that hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Izaak Bruce and Zachary Bird prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

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