Corpus Christi man arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in home on Marion Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A 45-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge after a man was found dead at a home on the city's Marion Street on Saturday evening, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Alex Borrego, 45, was booked into the city detention center, police said in an update to a department blotter post on Sunday. His bail is set at $1 million.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Marion Street at 5:56 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the residence.

Police detained several people at the scene and took them to the department's main station for questioning, the post said. Robbery Homicide detectives were called to assist.

Borrego was arrested after detectives interviewed the people who had been detained, police said.

Police have not identified the man who was killed. The department has not released information about a possible motive, the relationship between Borrego and the victim, or what led to the shooting.

Police described the investigation as active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or online.

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