Corpus Christi locks in $16.2 million deal to bring reclaimed water to local industry

The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to award a contract worth up to $16,194,400 to Reytec Construction Resources, Inc., a Houston-based construction firm, to build a pump station and reclaimed water line connecting the Oso Water Reclamation Plant to the Greenwood Water Reclamation Plant.

The project is designed to give Valero access to reclaimed water for industrial use — meaning the company won't have to tap into the city's drinking water supply to keep its operations running.

Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services, said the city is eager to get to work.

"We are excited to partner with Reytec Construction Resources, Inc. for this critical infrastructure project," Edmonds said. "This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable water management and supporting our industrial sector with innovative solutions."

As the pump station and reclaimed water line go up, Valero will build its own infrastructure on its end to connect to the system and start collecting reclaimed water.

The city said the project is a key piece of its broader push to diversify Corpus Christi's water supply while supporting economic growth.

More information on similar projects is available on the City's Water Supply Memos page.

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