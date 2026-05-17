Corpus Christi Literacy Council hosts adult spelling bee to raise money for literacy programs

Participants competed for prizes, medals, and costume awards Sunday, May 17th, while supporting local literacy efforts

The Corpus Christi Literacy Council hosted an adult spelling bee to raise money for local literacy programs.

The event took place at the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and featured prizes, medals, and awards for the best spelling bee costumes. Proceeds benefit the Corpus Christi Literacy Council.

For many participants, it was their first spelling bee since grade school— and a chance to brush up on skills while supporting a good cause.

Susan Barclay said proper spelling still matters in today's world, even with modern technology.

"With things like spell check and everything — it's easy for us to forget how to spell, but I think proper spelling also helps you with the understanding of the word," Barclay said.

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