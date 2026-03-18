Corpus Christi job fair focuses on workers with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend hosted a job fair today at the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi.

The event was designed to support job seekers with disabilities, but was open to everyone in the community. Employers were on-site to connect with job seekers, and applicants had the opportunity for interviews.

"1 in 4 Texans have a disability that is seen and unseen. And I think that's — that's very, that's something we need to pay attention to and it's something here at Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend that we are making sure we focus on so that we can help create an inclusive workspace for everyone for our entire community and we're very proud of that," a Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend representative said.

Nearly 200 community members attended, and Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend looks to continue its efforts with future events.

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