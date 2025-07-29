Corpus Christi ISD's new principals for the upcoming school year

Corpus Christi Independent School District has several leadership changes across the district, including new principals at multiple campuses for the upcoming school year.

CCISD Jennifer Aguilar - Principal of Ella Barnes Elementary School

Jennifer Aguilar has been named principal of Ella Barnes Elementary School. Aguilar previously served as the Administrator of Academics and Accountability at Veterans Memorial High School and as an Assessment and Accountability Advisor in the district's Office of Assessment and Accountability.

"The committee is confident Mrs. Aguilar is well prepared to lead the Barnes community," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "Her proven leadership will ensure continued excellence and forward momentum on campus."

Aguilar follows Katherine Gorman, who will begin serving as principal of the Early Childhood Development Center in the 2025–2026 school year.

Amanda Vasquez-Kotch will take the helm as principal of Stanley Kostoryz Elementary School. Vasquez-Kotch most recently served as assistant principal at the same campus, with prior experience as an instructional coach and fourth grade teacher. She succeeds Stevie Garcia, who has been named principal of Lexington Middle School.

CCISD Dr. Susan Croteau - Principal of Joseph T. Dawson Elementary School

Dr. Susan Croteau has been appointed principal of Joseph T. Dawson Elementary School. Croteau previously served as an assistant principal at Club Estates Elementary School and Rafael Galvan Elementary School. She follows Kimberly Ellis, who is relocating outside the Coastal Bend.

CCISD Jose Valerio - Oak Park Elementary School's new principal.

Jose Valerio will lead Oak Park Elementary School as its new principal. Valerio most recently worked as an assistant principal at James W. Fannin Elementary School and has held leadership roles at W.B. Ray High School, Sam Houston and Berlanga elementary schools. He succeeds Federico Saqui-Lara, who is also relocating outside the Coastal Bend.

CCISD Michelle Perkins, Principal of Blanche Moore Elementary School

Michelle Perkins, who was recently named interim principal of Blanche Moore Elementary School after serving as the campus' assistant principal, will now permanently fill the role. She follows Dr. Aurelio Tamayo, who now serves as principal of Roy Miller High School.

"We are proud to welcome four exceptional, dedicated leaders into these key roles," Hernandez said. "Their experience will ensure a smooth transition and continued strong leadership across the district."

CCISD Stevie Rae Garcia - Principal of Lexington Middle School

The district also announced that Stevie Rae Garcia will serve as principal of the district's newest middle school, Lexington Middle School. Garcia was the principal of Kostoryz Elementary School, where she served as assistant principal. She earned both her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Science in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"Mrs. Garcia is an excellent example of the leadership pipeline we have developed and continue to hone in CCISD," Hernandez said. "We look forward to her leadership and know she will bring a passion for excellence in establishing the new middle school."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!