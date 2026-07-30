Corpus Christi ISD names new principals for Baker, Cunningham Middle School at South Park

Corpus Christi ISD has named new principals for two middle school campuses ahead of the upcoming school year.

Rachel Neff-Rupp has been named principal of Baker Middle School. She most recently served as principal of Cunningham Middle School at South Park, where she established the school's STEM+M program in partnership with the Baylor College of Medicine. She follows Dr. Sarah Owen, who was recently named one of two Assistant Superintendents of School Leadership for Elementary Schools.

Danny Noyola Jr. has been named principal of Cunningham Middle School at South Park. He most recently served as principal of Haas Middle School. He also previously served as principal at Garcia Elementary School and as an assistant principal at Cunningham Middle School prior to the school's consolidation with South Park Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez praised both appointments.

"Mrs. Neff-Rupp and Mr. Noyola are proven leaders who excel in building cohesive instructional teams as well as forging strong relationships throughout the community," Hernandez said. "We are confident the Broncs and Wolves communities will have a smooth transition to the new school year."

The district also anticipates naming a new principal for Veterans Memorial High School before the school year begins.

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