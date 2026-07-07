Corpus Christi ISD names new director of student health services ahead of 2026-2027 school year

Corpus Christi Independent School District has appointed Lea Watson as its new Director of Student Health Services, effective immediately.

Watson brings 15 years of experience as a registered nurse to the role, including 14 years focused on pediatric nursing. She most recently served as an Itinerant RN-Lead Nurse and previously worked as a Health Science teacher at Richard King High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Del Mar College.

"Lea Watson brings a wealth of experience, strong leadership and a deep passion for serving children," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "We are confident she will continue to strengthen the high-quality care and support our students and families deserve."

Watson succeeds Veronica Sisk, who retired in June after serving the district in the health services role.

Her appointment comes ahead of the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 11, when CCISD expects to welcome more than 32,000 students back to its 53 campuses.

CCISD serves one of South Texas's largest student populations across 68 square miles. The district, established in 1909, focuses on graduating lifelong learners prepared for continued education, workforce entry, and productive citizenship.

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