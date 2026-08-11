CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to approve contracts to demolish 7 school campuses: Fannin, Kostoryz, Sanders, and Travis elementary schools, Browne and Martin middle schools, and Cunningham.

Nine contractors originally bid for the demolition work, but 2 were disqualified, leaving 7 to compete for the contracts.

Corpus Christi ISD board approves demolition contracts for 7 aging school campuses

Karen Griffith, deputy superintendent for business and support services, said the district grouped the campuses into packages to determine the best value.

"The district put them into a couple of different packages for the best value and those winners won tonight," Griffith said.

During the meeting, Trustee Marty Bell raised the possibility of repurposing parts of the aging campuses rather than pursuing complete demolition. Griffith said that approach was not feasible.

"All the schools that were on the demolition listing, they all needed to come down for various reasons. Unfortunately when you try and save a portion of a building, then you have additional costs that go into that because you've got to reroute electric, reroute plumbing, reroute HVAC, and so it's very costly one to do that," Griffith said.

Griffith also cited security concerns as a reason for full demolition.

"When you have a building that's on site and there's no way to monitor that, that invites people to come in and vandalize those areas as well," Griffith said.

Griffith said the district is moving forward with full demolition as promised to the community.

"We just always want to be good stewards to our neighbors and our community and make sure as we promised through this process that we were going to make sure that unsightly buildings got demolished and that our communities are safe," Griffith said.

Griffith said the contractor selection was based on 4 criteria and that she will share details on how contractors were chosen later in the week.

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