Corpus Christi ISD administrator named finalist for Pleasanton superintendent position

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD administrator Dr. John Prezas has been named the lone finalist for superintendent of Pleasanton ISD, a 4A district located about 35 miles south of San Antonio.

"Dr. Prezas is a product of CCISD with a strong record of leadership in our district," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "We wish him and his family the very best as they take this exciting next step in an education administrator's career."

Prezas has deep roots within Corpus Christi ISD, having served as principal of Sanders Elementary School and Martin Middle School before joining the district's Office of School Leadership in 2020. He and his wife, Annie, are parents to three CCISD students.

"CCISD's leaders enjoy exceptional training and opportunities for leadership development," Hernandez said. "Dr. Prezas continues our legacy of making a statewide impact by growing leaders who go on to share their skills at a high level in support of public education."

The appointment represents another example of CCISD developing educational leaders who advance to serve other Texas school districts.

