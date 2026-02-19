Corpus Christi hosts job fair with over 100 city positions available this Saturday

The City of Corpus Christi will host a job fair this Saturday offering more than 100 positions across multiple city departments, providing opportunities for both experienced professionals and entry-level job seekers.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street.

City departments participating in the job fair include Animal Care Services, Development Services Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works, Solid Waste Services, and Utilities. Additional departments will also be present to provide information and answer questions about available opportunities.

Job seekers should come prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews by dressing professionally and bringing resumes. Prospective candidates must meet specific qualifications for positions, and some roles require particular certifications.

Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to participate in the job fair.

All candidates will be required to complete pre-employment testing as part of the hiring process. To prepare for the event, interested applicants can review available positions and apply online at www.cctexasjobs.com.

The job fair serves as a one-stop opportunity for individuals seeking stable, meaningful employment with the city government.

