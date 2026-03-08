Corpus Christi hosts first scholastic esports state qualifier, proving gaming is a sport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Video games are getting a competitive edge in Corpus Christi.

This weekend, students competed in the city's first scholastic esports state qualifier, proving gaming takes practice just like any other sport.

Students from across the Coastal Bend competed with top players hoping to qualify for a state championship tournament.

Organizers say esports helps students build skills like strategy, coordination and quick response times.

Oliver Cockrell, who placed third in the state with his game, says the work required goes beyond casual play.

"So you have to put a lot of time in. It's not just goofing off. You have to actually practice and try to get better, learn new things, just practice, practice, practice, just like any other sport," Cockrell said.

Organizers hope events like this continue growing and give students new pathways to compete and learn through gaming.

