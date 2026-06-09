CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local organizations came together at Cole Park for a Pride Month clean-up that organizers say is about much more than picking up trash.

The Corpus Christi Clean Up Heroes, founded by Jae Aligada, hosts weekly clean-ups every Monday at 5 p.m. at different locations across the city. This Monday, the group partnered with Queers for Community 361 for a special Pride Month collaboration.

Corpus Christi groups team up for Pride Month clean-up at Cole Park to build community

Aligada said the organization grew far beyond what he originally envisioned.

"I thought that it would just be me and my dad maybe my boyfriend just cleaning up random areas but when we started doing it and started doing it even more and it became a whole consistent thing. I started seeing like the progress I started seeing people follow and saying this is such a good idea."

For Aligada, watching people connect at the weekly events is what keeps him coming back.

"When it's me in the background I see people talking, chatting it up with each other and it just makes me feel like wow we're really doing something here, people are meeting each other."

Milo Cross-Sanderson and Elisa Peña, co-chairs of Queers for Community 361, reached out to Aligada to arrange the collaboration. The two said their organization has been focused on building and maintaining community in South Texas.

"Sometimes people just need to feel like they're making an impact while making friends. We really want a place where we can form community and maintain it while doing things that we're all passionate about."

For both groups, getting outside and connecting with others is a core part of the mission.

"Getting outside, talking to people, it really makes a difference. I feel like I'm making an impact, especially being around like-minded people who are fun to talk to."

Queers for Community 361 is also hosting a clothing swap this Sunday, June 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Artisan. The event, which marks the organization's fifth clothing swap and one year of hosting them, is free and open to everyone — even those who do not have clothes to bring. The event will also feature free food, free haircuts from two local stylists, a free mending and alteration station, and local artists doing linoprint stamps directly onto clothing. Any leftover clothing will be donated to the Free Store, a local nonprofit that serves people experiencing extreme poverty.

The Corpus Christi Clean Up Heroes are out every Monday at 5 p.m. cleaning a different location across the city.

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