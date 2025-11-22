Corpus Christi Fire Department responds to late-night structure fire on southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded late Friday night to a structure fire on Knotty Oaks Trail on the city’s southside.

Neighbors told KRIS 6 News they saw smoke coming from the chimney and the back of the home before firefighters arrived. Crews were later seen pumping hoses through the roof as they worked to put out the fire.

Battalion Chief Cody Eyring said the call initially came in at about 11:45 p.m. as what the department codes as a “residential light” response, which sends one engine, one aerial unit and a battalion chief. When the first engine arrived, the situation escalated.

“They noticed smoke conditions from the exterior, made entry, and smoke was worsening, so they upgraded it to a residential structure fire,” Eyring told KRIS 6 News.

Eyring said the residents had been using their fireplace when they noticed fire coming from inside the chimney. They tried to extinguish it themselves but were unable to and called 911.

“When we got here, there was moderate smoke throughout the house, coming from the eaves on both floors,” Eyring said. Firefighters made a quick interior attack and then checked for fire extension into the attic and vaulted ceiling areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Eyring said no injuries were reported. “Everybody got out of the structure. There were no injuries, civilian or firefighter, and all animals made it out safely,” he told KRIS 6 News.

Fire officials have not yet released an estimate of the damage.

