Corpus Christi Fire Department launches prehospital blood program

The Corpus Christi Fire Department launched a new prehospital blood program this month, enabling emergency personnel to perform life-saving blood transfusions in the field for patients experiencing severe hemorrhage.

Under the new initiative, CCFD Field Medical Officers can deploy directly to an incident scene to administer blood, replacing vital oxygen-carrying capacity, volume, and clotting factors before a patient reaches the hospital.

Previously, local emergency responders were unable to initiate blood transfusions outside of a hospital setting.

"The ability to provide blood transfusions before a patient reaches the hospital is one of the most significant advancements in prehospital trauma care," Assistant EMS Director Andrew Cortez said. "The addition of whole blood gives our medics another powerful tool to care for critically injured patients and improve outcomes across our community."

The program's launch follows months of strategic planning, equipment acquisition, and specialized training conducted in close collaboration with the department's Medical Director, the Coastal Bend Blood Center, and the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

While the infrastructure is in place, CCFD officials emphasize that the program's long-term success relies entirely on volunteer blood donors. The department encourages community members to donate through the Coastal Bend Blood Center to ensure a reliable supply for both field responders and regional hospitals.

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