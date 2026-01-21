Corpus Christi Fire Department gets revolutionary helmet technology to see through smoke

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When a building fills with thick, black smoke, visibility drops to zero. For firefighters, every second counts. But that reality is starting to change for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

I got a chance to try on this helmet, part of a new QWAKE technology system designed to help firefighters see through smoke and complete darkness.

"Built in infrared camera that's into the helmet. That really kind of sees through smoke," said David Zarate, assistant fire chief.

The technology gives firefighters an advantage in times where the naked eye can't keep up. And it doesn't just help the firefighters inside.

Firefighters in the truck can monitor exactly what the firefighter wearing the helmet is seeing, giving staff real-time visuals during a fire.

Fire Captain Loosemore says before this, searches were often done without being able to see what was right in front of them.

"We're literally going blind through our searches, through the heavy smoke and fire," Loosemore said.

This is what firefighters see when they're wearing the helmet. And I'm told this isn't just about better tools — it's about saving lives.

"Helps protect the firefighters. Which as long as we're protected, we're able to protect the citizens better," Loosemore said.

Zarate tells me only about 20 fire departments in the world have this technology and is proud to say Corpus Christi is one of them.

"And we just happen to be on the forefront," Zarate said.

A position he says sets a new bar for fire safety.

"For firefighters that's really a golden standard," Zarate said.

And a new way for crews to see when it matters most.

Fire officials say they have plans to eventually equip every station with the goggles.

