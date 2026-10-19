Corpus Christi Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet unites athletes with faith, headlined by Lance Berkman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi's Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a banquet Sunday evening to bring athletes together with faith.

The banquet featured awards for coaches and athletes in the area, live music, raffles, a silent auction and food. Around 300 people attended the event.

"We have a mission to lead every coach and every athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and his church and so we do that through serving and just loving our coaches and our athletes and having a local Bible studies around our schools. And so tonight we want to just give Jesus glory for all that he's done in and through FCA," Brandy Sparks said.

Sparks is the metro director of the Coastal Bend Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The event was headlined by Houston Astros Hall of Famer Lance Berkman, who made the stop to speak to the young athletes in town and share his message about faith in sports.

"Your personal worth is not tied up in your statistics or your on-field performance, who you are as a person is so much more than that. And at the core of a person's being is their faith. And so learning to grow and develop that separate and apart from whatever your performance is athletically, I think is super important," Berkman said.

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