Corpus Christi family shares story during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The CDC estimates that as of 2023, 12.8 million people seriously thought about suicide, 3.7 million planned to take their own life, and 1.5 million attempted suicide.

A Corpus Christi family knows all too well the impact suicide can have on a family.

Arthur Salazar Jr. told KRIS 6 News his son died by suicide this month.

"He was full of energy. He could walk into any room and light up," Salazar said.

Salazar said the thought of suicide never hit home until this happened, but suicide should not happen to anyone.

Salazar's other son talked about the moment he learned his brother was gone.

"It was devastating. It was sad. I had just got out of school, out of my first period class for college," Xzorion Salazar said.

The Salazar family continues to grieve and wants no other family to experience suicide.

There is help available for you, or someone you know, if one of you is thinking about suicide: Dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!