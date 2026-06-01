June 2, 2026, could be one of the most important days in Corpus Christi history.

Three major issues are on the agenda: a $78.6 million vote on Inner Harbor desalination, a pre-trial hearing for the potential removal of Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and a second reading that could put 25% water curtailment into law.

Corpus Christi faces historic day with desal vote, mayor removal hearing and water restrictions

Inner Harbor desalination returns to council

The last time the Inner Harbor desalination project came before City Council was Sept. 2, 2025 — a meeting that ended around midnight and included multiple arrests. At that time, council was debating the failed Kiewit desal proposal.

Now, a new Inner Harbor proposal is back.

Tuesday's vote is not about approving the completion of the project. If the one-reading ordinance passes, the city would move forward with a $78.6 million contract to bring the project to 60% design completion, including 60% construction of a demonstration plant.

This is not the final say on Inner Harbor desalination — but it is a significant step that would invest more into the project.

If council votes no, the city remains on the hook for $235 million in state loans designated specifically for the Inner Harbor desalination project. That is the money Texas Gov. Greg Abbott referenced in March.

"They squandered it. Then they changed their plan, then they were indecisive about what to do," Abbott said.

Pre-trial hearing for mayor's removal

Before the council meeting, a pre-trial hearing for the potential removal of Guajardo begins at 9 a.m. A federal judge denied the mayor's request for an injunction last week, making a trial for her potential removal or impeachment likely.

The case stems from a lawsuit surrounding $2 million in tax dollars awarded to a hotel development.

No ruling is expected Tuesday. What is expected is an official trial date to be set, along with finalized witness lists and other key elements. A separate public comment period will be held for the hearing.

Water curtailment could become law

Also on Tuesday's agenda is the second reading of the Level 1 Water Emergency Plan, which would curtail every customer's water usage by 25%. A yes vote from council would put those restrictions into law.

The council meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. with the usual public comment before the consent agenda.

Any one of these issues alone would be significant. All three on the same day makes June 2 a potential turning point for the future of Corpus Christi.

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