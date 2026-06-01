Corpus Christi expands mosquito control spraying to 4 more routes amid elevated activity

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has added 4 additional routes to its mosquito control spraying operations this week as part of the city's ongoing efforts to reduce mosquito populations and protect public health.

Spraying runs Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, during evening and overnight hours, weather permitting, in designated treatment routes throughout the city.

Recent rain events have led officials to anticipate elevated mosquito activity citywide. Spraying operations will continue across all city zones in the coming weeks as conditions are monitored.

Date

Day

Proposed Routes

6/1/26

Monday

Route 24

6/2/26

Tuesday

Routes 6, 21, and 22

6/3/26

Wednesday

Routes 16, 17, and 28

6/4/26

Thursday

Routes 15,19, and 25

6/5/26

Friday

Routes 8, 9, 26, and 27



City of CC

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