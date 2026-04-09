Corpus Christi EMTs receive the Firefighter Life Saving award for treating an officer shot in the head

Two Corpus Christi EMTs received the Firefighter Life Saving award for their actions in treating an officer who was shot in the head during an officer-involved shooting.

In January, I reported on Officer Alexandra Cano Castro, who was shot in the back of the head during an officer-involved shooting on the city's Westside. When the call came in, EMTs Marco Trevino and Adam Esquivel responded.

"It’s usually difficult dealing with another first responder. And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time making a call similar to this," Esquivel said.

"Our emotions were up. And our intensity was even higher," Esquivel said.

The situation became personal when the EMTs realized who they were treating.

"She ended up being our other partner’s wife, and we’re extremely close with her," Trevino said.

Trevino and Esquivel were honored with the award during a ceremony attended by city officials and other first responders.

"I definitely feel proud for my actions we took that day, but I’d like to think it was a regular day for us," Trevino said.

"I don’t think people realize how busy the city of Corpus is for first responders," Trevino said.

Despite the daily challenges, the EMTs remain focused on their mission of saving lives.

"We’re happy it was a positive outcome for every officer involved," Esquivel said.

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