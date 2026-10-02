Corpus Christi District 3 voters weigh water security, roads, and public safety ahead of November 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's District 3 voters will choose among three candidates on November 3, 2026: incumbent Councilmember Eric Cantu, challenger Jessica Villarreal, and public safety consultant Robert Rocha. Water security, deteriorating roads, and public safety are defining the race. Early voting is scheduled for mid-to-late October.

District 3 covers western and Westside residential areas of the city, stretching roughly from Agnes Street toward Airline Drive. The district includes neighborhoods near the airport corridor, industrial zones, and major thoroughfares such as Greenwood Road, Allencrest Drive, Apollo Road, and Horne Road. It ranks among the districts with the highest share of streets needing reconstruction — around 43% in earlier pavement assessments.

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Water security

A multi-year drought has pushed Corpus Christi reservoir levels critically low — near 7% at certain points — and raised the prospect of Level 1 emergency restrictions with mandated cutbacks. Recent rains have delayed the most severe projections, but demand is still expected to outpace supply in coming years without major new water sources. Residents have dealt with taste and odor issues tied to organic compounds in source water, while the city investigates pipeline concerns.

The stalled Inner Harbor seawater desalination project remains highly polarizing. Supporters view it as essential for long-term reliability and economic stability. Critics cite high costs — potentially exposing the city to large state loan repayments if abandoned — environmental risks to the bay including brine discharge and impacts on marine life, and its location near the historically Black and Hispanic Hillcrest neighborhood.

Cantu has opposed the Inner Harbor site while supporting desalination in principle through alternative approaches.

A related ballot measure, Proposition B — known as the Fair Water Amendment — seeks to end programs that allow large industrial users, including refineries and chemical plants that account for a major share of water demand, to avoid drought surcharges and some conservation rules that apply to residents, small businesses, schools, and hospitals.

Water ranks as a top issue for many voters citywide and is expected to influence the November 2026 races, including District 3.

Streets, potholes, and infrastructure

Poor road conditions are a daily frustration for District 3 residents. Apollo Road in industrial park areas has seen repeated patching. Allencrest Drive has hidden or blended potholes and raised edges. Greenwood Road at Gollihar features roller-coaster sinking sections, despite serving as a major thoroughfare. Broader Westside areas report frequent potholes that damage vehicles, with older pavement especially vulnerable after rain.

Citywide, more than one-third of streets have needed reconstruction. Street maintenance funding has faced sharp cuts — from roughly $93 million down to $44 million in one reported budget cycle — and residential paving is projected to drop from about 40 miles per year to around 18 miles. Bond programs and rapid-response pothole crews provide some relief, but residents and officials note the gap between needs and resources.

Cantu and other candidates emphasize quality repairs using durable materials and better prioritization of essential needs in the budget. Drainage and flooding compound these problems in parts of the city, though major canal and elevation projects are underway in other areas.

Public safety

Cantu has consistently ranked public safety as his top priority, citing the need for more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics to improve response times and address crime on the Westside. While some property and violent crime rates have declined from earlier peaks, they remain higher than state and national averages in key categories. Understaffing is a recurring theme in candidate discussions.

Other voter priorities

Beyond water, roads, and safety, District 3 voters have raised additional concerns:



Budget and fiscal discipline: With a large city budget and limited population growth, voters and candidates stress distinguishing essential services — streets, water, and safety — from lower-priority spending, protecting taxpayers, and supporting small businesses.

Housing, homelessness, and economic development: Calls for workforce housing, job creation in District 3 — leveraging available land and utilities — and better support for the unhoused appear in resident feedback and candidate platforms.

Animal welfare: Cantu has advocated transitioning local shelters toward no-kill status through expanded capacity, spay/neuter programs, and adoptions.

Schools and quality of life: Residents mention crowded classrooms, teacher funding, and overall community investment. Trust in city hall has been strained by ethics complaints, a mayoral suspension process, and political divisions.

The November 3 election also includes citywide races for mayor and at-large seats, along with Proposition B. Water policy, infrastructure funding, and government accountability are expected to shape the broader conversation.

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