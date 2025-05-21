Watch Now
Corpus Christi Cronica founder arrested on gambling-related charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Eric Tunchez, founder of the Corpus Christi Cronica, has been arrested and charged with multiple gambling-related offenses, according to officials.

Tunchez is currently being held at the San Patricio County Jail on warrants that originated in Nueces County.

The charges against Tunchez include:

  • State Jail Felony for engaging in organized criminal activity ($25,000 bond)
  • Misdemeanor for intentionally or knowingly operating a game room ($10,000 bond)
  • Misdemeanor for gambling promotion ($10,000 bond)
  • Misdemeanor for possession of gambling device paraphernalia ($10,000 bond)
  • Misdemeanor for keeping a gambling place ($10,000 bond)

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said these charges stem from a Corpus Christi Police Department investigation into a game room on Ayers Street that resulted in that game room being shuttered earlier this month.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

