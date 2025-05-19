Corpus Christi Councilwoman sounds off over water supply 'shut-down'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sylvia Campos, District 2 representative, announced on social media that Corpus Christi's water supply from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has been "shut down".

In a Facebook Live video, Campos stated that Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the city council were informed Sunday that "due to severe drought," the Lower Colorado River Authority would have to cease the city's water supply.

According to Campos, the Colorado River had been providing 40 million gallons per day to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline. She goes on to say that in order to compensate for this loss, the city will rely on more water from Lake Texana through the Mary Rhodes Pipeline. Despite the loss, Campos says the city still plans to operate the Mary Rhodes Pipeline at pumping schedule 4, which draws more than 70 million gallon per day.

Campos also took time to urge industries to cut back production by 10% to conserve water.

Currently, the city is in Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan, but Campos suggested it should be called a Stage 4 water emergency. The councilwoman called on residents to contact the mayor and city council to enforce necessary conservation efforts.

KRIS 6 reached out to the City of Corpus Christi prior to the Facebook Live, and are still awaiting comment. We will update our reporting as we learn more.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!