Corpus Christi council weighs private groundwater deal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed brackish groundwater deal that could bring up to 10 million gallons a day into Corpus Christi’s water supply got its first public airing Tuesday — and raised immediate concerns about transparency and public oversight.

The deal involves the South Texas Water Authority (STWA) and Seven Seas Water Group, a private company that already operates Texas’ first public-private desalination plant in Alice. But unlike traditional public utility partnerships, STWA would not produce the water itself. Instead, it would purchase it directly from Seven Seas.

STWA signed an agreement with the company in 2024. Under the plan, Seven Seas would initially supply 3 million gallons per day (MGD), with the potential to expand to 13 MGD if Corpus Christi joins the project — 10 million gallons of which would be earmarked for the city.

At-Large Councilman Mark Scott pressed for details about the existing contract

“I’m really interested in the contract between you and Seven Seas, because that would affect our agreement with you,” said Councilman Mike Scott. “Are you publicly disclosing what you’re paying for the water?”

STWA attorney Charlie Zahn said he couldn’t publicly share those details.

“Every time we get a request for documents involving Seven Seas, I have to go through their counsel for permission,” Zahn told the council.

The only documentation STWA presented was a water quality lab report from a test well near Driscoll — provided by Seven Seas. Corpus Christi Water’s interim chief operating officer Nick Winkelmann said the report offered basic quality data but lacked key technical details.

“It provides information on a number of water quality parameters,” the official said. “What we don’t have is any type of well production info or overall site hydrology info.” Winkelmann said.

In Alice, Seven Seas’ desalination plant operates under a 15-year agreement that ultimately transfers ownership to the city. But the STWA proposal could last anywhere from 30 to 60 years — with Corpus Christi never owning the plant.

No vote was taken Tuesday. The issue is expected to return to council on October 14.