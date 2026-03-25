CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Council voted Tuesday to take the first step toward a possible removal hearing for Mayor Paulette Guajardo, setting up a formal process that could take months to play out.

By a 5-3 vote, council members approved scheduling a meeting for April 14 to begin preliminary and procedural matters related to a petition filed by resident Rachel Caballero in August 2025.

The vote does not remove the mayor. It simply starts the process of determining whether removal proceedings should move forward.

Corpus Christi council moves forward with hearing on petition to remove Mayor Guajardo

Voting in favor were council members Carolyn Vaughn, Eric Cantu, Gil Hernandez, Kaylynn Paxson and Sylvia Campos. Voting against were Everett Roy, Mark Scott and Roland Barrera.

The April 14 meeting will focus on procedural matters, including adopting articles of impeachment, setting deadlines and establishing rules for evidence and witness testimony.

City Attorney Miles Risley said the process could take at least 60 days, with multiple hearings required.

“You’re simply setting the procedural and preliminary matters,” Risley told council. “You’re operating under the removal provisions of that section of the charter.”

Alexis Scott

Caballero’s petition, filed under the City Charter, accuses Guajardo of misconduct, malfeasance, incompetence and willful neglect.

The allegations center largely on the city’s 2024 approval of a $2 million incentive for a downtown hotel project whose developers contributed to Guajardo’s campaign.

The petition followed a lawsuit filed by hotelier Ajit David over the incentive. David alleged that a FEMA document presented to city officials had been altered.

In December 2025, the city announced that the Corpus Christi Police Department, FBI and Texas Rangers had closed investigations into potential criminal conduct related to the project, with no charges filed.

Supporters of the petition called for accountability.

“This act alone is fraud, waste and abuse of our hard-earned tax money,” Jerry Suarez said, referring to allegations that the mayor directed staff to delete materials from an agenda packet. “This is unbecoming of an elected position.”

Screenshot A presentation made to the Corpus Christi City Council and Type B Corporation included the alteration of a screenshot from FEMA's website.

Marshall Gardiner accused the mayor of pushing out economic development leaders and delaying desalination efforts. “The mayor’s incompetence, malfeasance, misconduct will bring this entire region down,” he said.

Opponents urged council to let voters decide.

“I did not vote for the mayor in the last election, but a lot of people voted for her,” Suzie Luna Saldana said. “The voter should have a right to decide. If anyone wants to remove the mayor, do it at the ballot box.”

Nelda Martinez, a former mayor pro tem, pleaded with council to focus on the city’s water crisis.

“People here that you serve are worried if they’re going to have their job tomorrow,” Martinez said. “There have been businesses that have shut down. Please rise above the noise. Rise above the hate. And work together.”

Caballero, who filed the petition, told council she was acting independently.

“I have not been paid, nor was I asked to do this,” she said. “I love my community. I fight for my community, and the truth will be exposed.”

She said the allegations warrant a hearing. “There’s a code of ethics that we must require from elected representatives, and we are not getting that.”

Alexis Scott

Council members were sharply divided.

Barrera, who voted no, called the allegations false and argued the petition was driven by a competing hotel developer with a financial stake in the downtown project. “This type of behavior tells developers don’t come to Corpus Christi,” he said.

Vaughn, who voted yes, said she was not trying to remove the mayor but wanted the facts examined.

“I’m not here to try and remove the mayor,” Vaughn said. “But what I want to know is I want to know the truth. And I think the citizens have a right to know the truth.”

Scott, who voted no, acknowledged the timing was difficult given the city’s water crisis but said the council had a duty to act.

“I think the public thinks Rome is burning and we’re about to own that concept because it’s going to be perceived that we’re fiddling while Rome burns,” Scott said. “But give her the opportunity to plead her case.”

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Roy, who voted no, said the council had an obligation to hear the petition because residents followed the proper process.

“They have a right, just like anyone else, to have that heard,” he said.

Before the vote, Guajardo called on the council to dismiss the petition.

“I would urge the council to dismiss the complaint,” Guajardo said. “It has no legal or factual merit, as confirmed by CCPD and the district attorney.”

She said the petition “represents an irresponsible use of public funds” and noted that law enforcement agencies had already reviewed the underlying claims and found no basis for charges.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

I would urge the Council to dismiss the complaint. It has no legal or factual merit, as confirmed by CCPD and the District Attorney.



This is a continuation of actions brought forward by Rachel Caballero and Doug Allison, including a lawsuit filed against the City of Corpus Christi by Doug Allison that relies on the same claims underlying the removal petition, claims that have already been reviewed and found to be baseless by law enforcement agencies. Rachel Caballero’s actions appear to stem from opposition to seawater desalination, rather than any substantiated claims. The matter has been examined and rejected by multiple law enforcement agencies, and it represents an irresponsible use of public funds. Mayor Paulette Guajardo

The council will meet April 14 to begin the procedural phase. That meeting will determine how, and whether, the removal process proceeds from there. No final decision on removing the mayor is expected until at least late spring.

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