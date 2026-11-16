CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

After complaints from dozens of neighbors along Ocean Drive, the Corpus Christi City Council could ban short-term rentals in single-family districts across the city.

Council first voted on the ban on Nov. 10. A second reading of the vote is on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

But short-term rental owners and signers of a petition are firing back, setting up a showdown and a major decision Tuesday at City Hall.

Corpus Christi could ban short-term rentals in single-family districts as owners fight back

A short-term rental is considered anything rented out less than 30 days at a time, and 278 of those properties are in jeopardy across the city.

A ban on short-term rentals in single-family districts would threaten the livelihood of people like Chris Munro, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Coastal Family Homes, which has around 35 short-term rentals.

"People are panicking," Munro said.

"This isn't just about short-term rental operators or owners. You've got people who service these properties: maintenance, cleaners. A ton of people are about to be affected in a negative way," Munro added.

When I asked what effect the ban would have on him if it was approved in a second reading at Tuesday's meeting, his answer was blunt.

"It would shutdown our business overnight," Munro said.

Corpus Christi isn't the first Texas city to go this direction. In 2023, Dallas passed a similar ordinance banning short-term rentals in neighborhoods. It was challenged by the Dallas Short-Term Rental Alliance. Now it's headed to the Texas Supreme Court on December 3rd.

"If all the other cities in Texas are saying 'We need to wait for the Texas Supreme Court to give us direction.' Why is the city of Corpus Christi not doing that?" Munro said.

Neighbors who claim these properties have disrupted their way of life have spoken at council.

Now Munro tells me he plans to give his side of the story at Tuesday's meeting.

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