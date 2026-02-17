Corpus Christi considers raising beach parking permit fees from $12 to $20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is considering raising annual beach parking permit fees for Mustang and North Padre Islands from $12 to $20 starting next year.

The proposed increase would also adjust how revenue from the permits gets distributed among local jurisdictions. City officials say the changes are necessary to keep up with rising costs for beach maintenance and services while ensuring beaches remain safe, clean and enjoyable for visitors.

"I don't think I'll stop coming to the beach," said beachgoer Taylor Harris. "I love the beach, you know, if it got too crazy I might go to SPI, but I'm sure they might be doing the same thing over there."

City officials have not yet detailed exactly how the revenue redistribution would work or which specific maintenance and service costs are driving the need for higher fees. The proposal will be discussed Tuesday, Feb. 17 at city council.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!